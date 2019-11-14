County gets $225K to train parents how to drive kids safely

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Thursday that it received a $225,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to educate residents on child passenger safety.

Similar to the pedestrian safety grant the agency announced on Wednesday, the child passenger safety grant will fund multiple programs, education and training classes and community events through Sept. 30, 2020, to teach local parents and guardians about how to ensure children are safe in a vehicle or their car seat is properly installed.

Nearly half of car seats are not installed or used properly, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The HHSA’s Integrative Services Division plans to hold regular car seat check-up and inspection events, child passenger safety education classes at elementary schools and distribution of car seats to local families in need.

“Children should be as safe as possible when traveling in a car,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “Funding for child passenger safety education and training allows our partners to make sure children are in the right car seat that is being used correctly.”

Funding for the OTS grant came from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, according to the county.