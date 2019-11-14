× Alicia Keys to return as host of 2020 Grammys

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Fifteen-time Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Alicia Keys will return as host of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, the Recording Academy announced Thursday.

Grammy nominees will be revealed on Wednesday, Nov. 20, the Academy said in a statement.

Last year’s ceremony, which was Keys’ first hosting duty for any awards program, was met with praise from fans and critics alike, according to the statement.

“At first I did think last year was a one-time thing but when the opportunity came back around there was no question about returning as host of the Grammy Awards. Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music,” Keys said.

The 62nd Annual Grammy awards will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Staples Center and broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT.