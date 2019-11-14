3 cases of tuberculosis reported in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Three unrelated cases of tuberculosis have been reported in San Diego County, including one person who later died from co-occurring medical conditions, health officials announced Thursday.

Two cases were reported at San Diego County Sheriff’s detention facilities. The third case is a person who spent time at the City of San Diego bridge shelter.

The County Health and Human Services Agency is notifying people who were possibly exposed.

The periods of potential exposure at the Sheriff’s Department facilities are Aug. 20 to Sept. 6 at the San Diego Central Jail Detention Facility, Sept. 6 to Sept. 15 at the George Bailey Detention Facility and Oct. 16 to Oct. 18 at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility. The Sheriff’s Department is offering free testing for its staff and people in custody.

The period of exposure at the Alpha Project-operated bridge shelter, located at 16th Street and Newton Avenue, was Aug. 20 to Sept. 9. This individual was diagnosed at a Long Beach hospital, which they left without permission before arriving in San Diego. The person died from co-occurring medical conditions on Oct. 6 at a local hospital.

“Testing is recommended for people who were exposed to assure they are not infected, since initial infection usually has no symptoms,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “For any infected individuals, early diagnosis and prompt treatment can prevent the infectious form of the disease.”

People with more information should call the San Diego County TB Control Program at 619-692-8621 or the Sheriff’s Department Infection Control at 858-974-5971.