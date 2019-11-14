Student accused of killing 1, wounding others in Santa Clarita school shooting

A news conference is expected to begin shortly.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — One person was killed and several were wounded in a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita Thursday morning, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at the campus, north of Los Angeles, around 7:30 a.m. Officials said the suspected shooter, a teen boy who attended the school, was in custody and being treated at a local hospital as of 9:45 a.m.

Update regarding the shooting at #SaugusHigh, suspect is in custody and being treated at a local hospital.

Helicopter video showed at least one person getting wheeled around campus on a stretcher and another receiving CPR in the quad. Officials had not released detailed information on injuries as of 10 a.m., but an area hospital said one victim, a female, had died. They were treating three other patients.

Authorities did not immediately announce any arrests in the attack, and officers could be seen canvassing the surrounding neighborhood, including a brushy area, drainage ditch and empty backyard pool.

Santa Clarita County and Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials warned residents to lock their doors and stay inside.

Authorities appeared focused on a single home in the area by 9:15 a.m. and had it surrounded with a SWAT team. Eventually investigators made their way inside to search the home, but no arrests were announced.

A short time later, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the suspected gunman was “in custody and being treated at a local hospital.”

There were several elementary schools near the high school campus, and officials said all schools in the William S. Hart School District were locked down as a precaution. Parents were told to head to Central Park, not far from the school on Bouquet Canyon Road, to reunite with their kids.

Saugus High is a public school for grades nine through 12, with about 2,400 kids in attendance.

Students were allowed to leave campus shortly before 9:30 a.m. and could be seen streaming out of school in lines, but they weren’t immediately allowed to reunite with parents.

LASD said investigators had to interview each student before they could be released. “We need to conduct a thorough investigation,” Undersheriff Tim Murakami explained. “We apologize for the wait.”

San Diego Police Department said they were aware of the shooting, and though it was considered “isolated,” they had increased patrols at local schools as a precaution:

Our department is aware of the tragic events in Santa Clarita. Though the incident appears to be an isolated one, our patrol divisions and juvenile service team officers will begin immediately providing an increased presence at all schools within our jurisdiction.

