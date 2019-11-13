Tony Hawk, RuPaul Charles to be inducted into California Hall of Fame

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County natives RuPaul Charles and Tony Hawk will be inducted into the California Hall of Fame later this year, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.

In addition to Charles and Hawk, the 13th Hall of Fame class includes the late writer and poet Maya Angelou, retired soccer player and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brandi Chastain, astrophysicist France Cordova, author and activist Jeanne Wakatsuki Houston, civil rights leader the Rev. James Lawson Jr., comedian George Lopez, chef Wolfgang Puck and winemaker Helen Turley.

The state established the California Hall of Fame in 2006 to honor people who “embody California’s spirit and have made their mark on history through achievements across a variety of fields,” according to the governor’s office. The governor and first partner select the inductees each year.

Charles, born in San Diego, is a drag performer, actor, model, author, singer, songwriter and television personality. Most recently, Charles is best known for his production and hosting duties for the Primetime Emmy Award- winning reality competition TV show “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“As a native of this great state, being inducted into the California Hall of Fame is especially heartfelt because it comes from where my dreams were born, it comes from home,” he said.

Hawk, a native of Carlsbad, rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s as one of modern skateboarding’s pioneers and became the first skateboarder to land a “900,” a trick requiring 2 1/2 revolutions on a skateboard, in 1999. He has also acted and launched the skateboarding video game series “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” in 1999.

“California has always fostered innovation and creativity and I am thankful to be recognized as someone who has paved the way for future generations of skaters and groundbreakers,” Hawk said.

The 13th California Hall of Fame class will be inducted Dec. 10 in Sacramento. The ceremony will be broadcast live beginning at 7 p.m.