Some College Area residents calling for makeover near SDSU

SAN DIEGO — The College Area Community Council is promoting redevelopment in three areas near San Diego State University as a way to revitalize and modernize the area.

Montezuma Road at College Avenue, El Cajon Boulevard at Montezuma Road, and College Avenue at El Cajon Boulevard have been chosen by the group for a complete makeover. These areas would get more housing, bars, restaurants, retail, green space and other amenities near the campus.

“Sort of student-centric, what you find in a typical college town: bars, restaurants, bookstores, whatever. That doesn’t exist in San Diego. We can duplicate it here,” said Jose Reynoso, council chair.

The ideas will be presented to residents in the area so they can review them and make suggestions. The ideas will formally be adopted by the council and presented to the City of San Diego’s Planning Department, which will decide whether to proceed with the ideas.