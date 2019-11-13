Solana Beach residents worried about building stability after condo fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. -- Could a condominium building in Solana Beach come tumbling down?

That’s the concern for residents as firefighters blocked off a building less than 12 hours after it caught fire. If it does come down, there’s concern that the building next to it may get hit by falling debris.

“We’ve had lots of phone calls,” said Debbie Tremble, General Manager for Dave Stubbs Real Estate and property manager for about a hundred condos within the same complex that caught fire Tuesday night.

“We have a lot of guests coming in the next two weeks. So we are trying to figure out if we should put them in separate units," Tremble said.

According to Tremble, most of the condos she manages are vacation rentals. Despite the evacuations of the units damaged in the fire, she said she’s able to make accommodations for all people with reservations moving forward.

The fire broke out Tuesday night in an upstairs bathroom. Fire investigators said something behind the wall sparked accidentally, causing the fire to spread up the walls and into the attic. Six units were destroyed.

“One of my smoke alarms just started going 'beep, beep,'” said Bob Bridgeway, who lives in the complex a few buildings down. “Smoke was blowing through my screens,” he added.

Bridgeway said most of the condos in the complex were built in the 1960s, and most don’t have sprinkler systems inside.