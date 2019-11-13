San Diego Unified votes to sue vape company Juul

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Unified School District plans to sue one of the nation's most recognizable e-cigarette companies.

The district voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize a lawsuit against Juul, the developer in a line of popular nicotine vaping products. The decision follows other major districts, including Los Angeles Unified, deciding to sue the company.

The districts argue that Juul targeted school-aged kids with their products, in part due to their variety of flavors.

SDUSD voted unanimously in favor of the suit, with members stating that the legal action was a way to hold companies accountable while they focus their on-campus efforts on educating students about health risks associated with vaping.

There have been nearly 2,000 cases of lung disease and 38 deaths linked to vaping nationwide, with scientists tying many of them to the specific combination of THC (the psychoactive component found in cannabis) and vitamin E acetate.

Juul maintains its products are intended for adults and points out that they recently stopped selling non-tobacco or menthol flavors such as mango, which some educators and parents argue appealed to kids.

Tuesday's vote authorized the district to bring forward a lawsuit, so the legal action had not officially been filed as of Wednesday morning. But the district superintendent said SDUSD intends to move quickly with the suit.