65-year-old man reported missing from home

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a 65-year-old man who went missing from his home in the Skyline neighborhood early Wednesday.

D’Andre Mosley was last seen around 3 a.m. at the independent living facility in the 6600 block of Margarita Road, according to San Diego police.

Mosley is described as black with white hair, 6′ tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue crew neck sweatshirt and light brown jeans.

Mosley takes medication for paranoid schizophrenia and has dementia.

Anyone who sees Mosley should contact SDPD at 619-531-2000 and reference case No. 19500963.