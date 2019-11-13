Watch Live: Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Police arrest man suspected of deadly PB stabbing

Posted 12:35 PM, November 13, 2019, by

Police at the scene of the deadly stabbing outside a Pacific Beach 7-Eleven.

SAN DIEGO — A suspect was behind bars Wednesday in connection with a man’s stabbing death last summer outside a Pacific Beach convenience store.

Desmond Alejandro Williams, 32, was arrested in National City on Tuesday for allegedly killing 40-year-old Sean Paul Snellman during an argument at the 7-Eleven in the 4300 block of Mission Boulevard on June 22, according to San Diego police.

The pair got into a shouting match for unknown reasons in the neighborhood just south of Crystal Pier shortly after 1 that morning, San Diego County Crime Stoppers reported. During the argument, Williams allegedly stabbed Snellman repeatedly, then fled.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Police did not disclose how they identified Williams as Snellman’s alleged killer.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.793680 by -117.254593.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.