Officials propose placing sex predator in East County

SAN DIEGO — State hospital officials have proposed placing a sexually violent predator in the East County community of Jacumba Hot Springs, authorities said Wednesday.

A public hearing regarding the proposed location for Thomas Cornwell is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 19 in Department 2001 at the San Diego Superior Court in downtown San Diego. Comments will be accepted during the forum at the San Diego Superior Court on Union Street.

Members of the public who cannot attend the public hearing can do the following by Nov. 27: email sdsafe@sheriff.org, call 858-495-3619 or send mail to SVP Release/SAFE Task Force, 9425 Chesapeake Drive, San Diego, CA, 92123.