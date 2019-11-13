× Man pleads guilty to fatal sword slaying

EL CAJON, Calif. — An Oregon man who fatally stabbed a La Mesa resident multiple times with a sword in 2006 pleaded guilty Wednesday to a voluntary manslaughter charge.

Zachary Bunney, 39, is slated to be sentenced to a dozen years in state prison on Dec. 18 for the slaying of 47-year-old Scott Martinez, who was killed in his apartment on June 17, 2006.

Prosecutors have not disclosed a motive for the slaying, nor the men’s connections, if any, to one another.

After the case went cold, investigators submitted DNA left at the crime scene for genetic genealogy testing, leading to Bunney’s arrest in Oregon earlier this year.