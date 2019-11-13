Man hit by car while crossing street with walker

SAN DIEGO — A 75-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday with life-threatening injuries sustained when he was struck by a car driven by a 74-year-old woman while crossing a street with his walker, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:11 p.m. in the 4000 block of Orange Avenue, San Diego Police Department Officer J. Buttle said.

The man was using a walker to cross the street in the crosswalk at Central Avenue when he was struck by a 2004 Mitsubishi Gallant driven westbound on Orange Avenue by the 74-year-old woman, Buttle said.

“The female didn’t see the male crossing the street and hit him,” he said.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment for life-threatening injuries, including internal bleeding, a brain bleed and a fractured tibia, Buttle said.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, Buttle said.