Man hit by car while crossing street with walker

Posted 10:45 PM, November 13, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — A 75-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday with life-threatening injuries sustained when he was struck by a car driven by a 74-year-old woman while crossing a street with his walker, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:11 p.m. in the 4000 block of Orange Avenue, San Diego Police Department Officer J. Buttle said.

The man was using a walker to cross the street in the crosswalk at Central Avenue when he was struck by a 2004 Mitsubishi Gallant driven westbound on Orange Avenue by the 74-year-old woman, Buttle said.

“The female didn’t see the male crossing the street and hit him,” he said.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment for life-threatening injuries, including internal bleeding, a brain bleed and a fractured tibia, Buttle said.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, Buttle said.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.