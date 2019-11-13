Watch Live: Public Impeachment Inquiry Hearings

It’s a trap! Costco warns of $75 coupon scam

Posted 8:07 AM, November 13, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — Costco is not giving away $75, regardless of what a post on your Facebook feed might say.

That’s the message from the bulk-retail giant, as shared on Facebook Tuesday:

“While we love our fans and our members, this offer is a SCAM,” the company wrote. “Thanks to our fans for letting us know about this recurring hoax!”

According to Costco, the fake coupons are part of a common scam that circulates in November each year and purports to be a “celebration of the company’s anniversary.”

Related Story
Jewelry sale in Costco parking lot ends with shooting

The scam encourages people to click on a link and follow a few simple steps to claim their $75, complete with an enticing, legitimate-looking coupon with Costco font and a barcode.

One version of the fraudulent giveaway encourages people to share the coupon on their page and to complete a quick survey, according to the fact-checking site Snopes. The site found that duped users were then led to a page where they forked up personal information, sometimes even including a credit card number.

Regardless of the variation, don’t fall for this scam. Sometimes, if something looks too good to be true, it is.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.