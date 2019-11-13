It’s a trap! Costco warns of $75 coupon scam

SAN DIEGO — Costco is not giving away $75, regardless of what a post on your Facebook feed might say.

That’s the message from the bulk-retail giant, as shared on Facebook Tuesday:

“While we love our fans and our members, this offer is a SCAM,” the company wrote. “Thanks to our fans for letting us know about this recurring hoax!”

According to Costco, the fake coupons are part of a common scam that circulates in November each year and purports to be a “celebration of the company’s anniversary.”

The scam encourages people to click on a link and follow a few simple steps to claim their $75, complete with an enticing, legitimate-looking coupon with Costco font and a barcode.

One version of the fraudulent giveaway encourages people to share the coupon on their page and to complete a quick survey, according to the fact-checking site Snopes. The site found that duped users were then led to a page where they forked up personal information, sometimes even including a credit card number.

Regardless of the variation, don’t fall for this scam. Sometimes, if something looks too good to be true, it is.