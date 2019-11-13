Fashion Valley to spend millions on renovations

SAN DIEGO — The Fashion Valley mall will begin a multimillion-dollar makeover this month, giving a facelift to one of the county’s most notable shopping centers.

The renovations on the Friars Road mall are expected to run from November through 2021.

Simon Property Group, the retail real estate company that owns the mall, said the project would usher in a “modern” look that “elevates the center to new heights.”

It is expected to include redesigned courtyards and outdoor lounges, water features and new personal shopping and valet options.

The mall opened in 1969. In its last major expansion, developers renovated and expanded the shopping center by 280,000 square feet, adding parking structures. That project was completed in 1997.

Fashion Valley currently has more than 200 stores.