Watch Live: Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Endangered kangaroo joey emerges from pouch at Safari Park

Posted 9:17 AM, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:05AM, November 13, 2019

The joey of Polly, a kangaroo at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, pops her head out to take a look around. (Photo: San Diego Zoo)

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Zoo announced Tuesday that a Matschie’s tree kangaroo joey at the Safari Park has emerged from her mother’s pouch and started to explore her surrounding environment.

The yet unnamed joey’s mother, Polly, gave birth to her roughly seven months ago and she has been gestating in Polly’s pouch since then. Safari Park animal care staff have noticed the joey begin to investigate the environment outside her mother’s pouch and learn to climb.

“The joey, right now, cannot get enough things in her mouth,” Safari Park keeper Breanne Barney said. “She’s constantly trying to eat leaves, greens, various vegetables, corn — even chewing on moms’ ears, tail, hands and feet!”

The species first arrived at the Safari Park last year as part of a program to save threatened species from extinction. The International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species lists the Matschie’s tree kangaroo as endangered, with fewer than 2,500 remaining in the wild due to hunting and habitat loss in its native Papua New Guinea.

Related Story
Joey of endangered kangaroo species born at Zoo’s Safari Park

“Polly is an excellent mother, and consistently grooming her little one,” Barney said. “Due to their small population numbers, this joey provides a spark of hope for the future of this species.”

The joey was about the size of a jelly bean at birth, according to the zoo. Joeys can stay in their mother’s pouch for as long as 10 months as they continues to nurse and develop. Even after being weaned at one year old, Polly’s joey will remain close to her for nearly two more years.

Safari Park visitors can spot Polly and her joey at the Walkabout Australia exhibit. Access to the exhibit is included with admission to the park.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 33.097446 by -116.995723.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.