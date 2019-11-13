El Cajon hit by spree of robberies, carjackings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- Masked thieves armed with guns carried out an hourlong spree of carjackings and street robberies in El Cajon Wednesday.

The thefts took place between roughly 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Gina, Grant, Lexington and Naranca avenues, and Filbert Street, Lt. Randy Soulard said.

Investigators believe all the crimes may have been committed by the same four or five bandits, described as male and in their late teens or early 20s, according to police.

During one of the crimes, a man standing on a sidewalk was robbed of his backpack, Soulard said. In another, a man and woman walked out to their car where it sat parked in front of their home and found a stranger inside.

During an ensuing struggle, the burglar struck the male victim with a gun, then began driving off. The woman, trying to stop the thief, clung to the car and was dragged a short distance before the carjacker pulled over, jumped out and fled on foot, the lieutenant said.

The couple was treated for minor injuries, according to police.

Details on the other crimes were not immediately available.