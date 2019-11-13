Bleach-filled buckets near vacant home prompt hazmat investigation

SAN DIEGO — Officials were investigating a potential hazmat situation in Ramona Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

Residents began noticing a chlorine smell around 4:20 p.m. coming from three five-gallon buckets at a vacant house along the 1000 block of D Street near 10th Street.

Firefighters and county hazmat officials arrived at the house to find bleach inside the buckets sitting on the front porch.

Officials alerted nearby neighbors of the situation but did not order any evacuations.

A county hazmat team was called in to remove the chemicals.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

