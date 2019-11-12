× Thousands of UC employees to strike Wednesday

OAKLAND, Calif. — A massive labor strike is scheduled for Wednesday from thousands of University of California employees in the service and patient care fields.

The employees who plan to strike are concerned over new allegations tied to the university system’s outsourcing of practices. The union representing the employees alleges the UC system is contracting out service and patient care jobs and not disclosing it.

“UC’s illegal outsourcing not only eliminates middle-class career pathways—it unilaterally imposes lower wages, more inequality, and more risk of employer abuse on thousands of vulnerable workers,” said UC Irvine Hospital Unit Service Coordinator Monica De Leon. “We will not rest until this lawlessness stops.”

Protests are planned on all UC campuses, including in front of Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego, on Wednesday. State lawmakers and other community members are expected to join in the demonstrations.

UC San Diego Health released a statement about the strike saying that all UCSD health hospitals and clinics will remain open and fully functional. Any scheduled surgeries and procedures are expected to proceed as well.

“UC San Diego Health’s first priority, now and always, is to provide our patients with safe, high-quality medical and surgical care. We serve many of the region’s sickest and most fragile patients,” the statement said.