SeaWorld breaks ground on South Bay ‘Sesame Street’ theme park

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- SeaWorld and the production organization behind "Sesame Street" will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for the future Sesame Place San Diego theme park.

SeaWorld Entertainment announced last month that it will redevelop the Aquatica San Diego water park into the "Sesame Street"-themed park, the first such theme park on the west coast and only the second in the country. The original park opened near Philadelphia in 1980.

SeaWorld re-branded Knott's Soak City San Diego as Aquatica in 2013 and will retain many of the park's family friendly rides after the park becomes Sesame Place. Aquatica is scheduled to open for its final season next year on Memorial Day weekend while the 17-acre Sesame Place is scheduled to open in 2021.

Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas, City Councilman Scott Padilla and SeaWorld Park President Marilyn Hannes are expected to attend the ceremony along with popular "Sesame Street" characters like Elmo, Abby and Cookie Monster. During the ceremony, park officials are also expected to release new renderings of the park.