Power outage affects schools, thousands of customers

SAN DIEGO — A power outage knocked out service for thousands of customers in the College Area and surrounding neighborhoods Tuesday, canceling some classes at San Diego State University and affecting several other schools.
The outage started just before noon and knocked out the lights for approximately 24,000 customers in neighborhoods ranging from College East and College West to Rolando Village, City Heights, Oak Park and Kensington.
Several buildings at SDSU lost power, the school announced on Twitter, and the university said classes in affected buildings would be canceled until 5 p.m. Classes in buildings that were not impacted were still in session. Updates were provided by the school here.
San Diego Unified announced that several of the district’s schools were also impacted. San Diego Gas & Electric told the district the outage was due to a “transformer issue.”
There was no immediate announcement of early dismissal or other changes on the SDUSD campuses.
SDG&E said it hoped to restore service by 4:30 p.m.
You can track the power outage and find updates using the utility’s website.
We will update this developing story as we learn more.