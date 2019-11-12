Power outage affects schools, thousands of customers

SAN DIEGO — A power outage knocked out service for thousands of customers in the College Area and surrounding neighborhoods Tuesday, canceling some classes at San Diego State University and affecting several other schools.

The outage started just before noon and knocked out the lights for approximately 24,000 customers in neighborhoods ranging from College East and College West to Rolando Village, City Heights, Oak Park and Kensington.

Several buildings at SDSU lost power, the school announced on Twitter, and the university said classes in affected buildings would be canceled until 5 p.m. Classes in buildings that were not impacted were still in session. Updates were provided by the school here.

SDG&E is reporting several neighborhods impacted by the power outage: Rolando/ E State College/ La Mesa/ City Heights/ Chollas Creek/ Oak Park. SDG&E is assessing the outage to determine the cause, reported at 11:57 a.m. If you are in need of assistance, please call 911. — San Diego State University (@SDSU) November 12, 2019

San Diego Unified announced that several of the district’s schools were also impacted. San Diego Gas & Electric told the district the outage was due to a “transformer issue.”

There was no immediate announcement of early dismissal or other changes on the SDUSD campuses.

POWER: Several schools in the Rolando and College areas, including Crawford High, Fay Elementary and Mann Middle, are currently without power. @SDGE confirms a transformer issue and is already working to resolve the power outage quickly. — San Diego Unified (@sdschools) November 12, 2019

SDG&E said it hoped to restore service by 4:30 p.m.

You can track the power outage and find updates using the utility’s website.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.