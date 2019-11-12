San Diego ranked 4th-best city in US for single people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego is the fourth-best city in the country for single people, according to a ranked list released Tuesday by the personal finance website WalletHub.

WalletHub analyzed 182 cities across the country, looking at the 150 most populous cities and at least two cities from each state to compile the list. The website ranked each city after considering economic factors such as meal costs and housing affordability, recreational activities per capita and dating opportunities in each city.

San Diego and the third-highest city, San Francisco, lagged behind the top two cities for singles, Atlanta and Denver, in terms of affordability but scored roughly the same or higher than both cities for recreational activities and opportunities. All four cities scored high for dating opportunities. Portland, Oregon, rounded out the top five.

San Diego also had the highest singles gender balance of any city surveyed, according to WalletHub, leading Denver, San Jose, Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Seattle.

Two other San Diego County cities placed on the list: Oceanside at 121 and Chula Vista at 160. Both cities were brought down by their relative lack of nightlife and dating opportunities, according to WalletHub.

WalletHub ranked Pearl City, Hawaii, last on the list and as the penultimate city when ranked by recreational activities. Pembroke Pines, Florida; Glendale, California; Brownsville, Texas; and South Burlington, Vermont rounded out the bottom five.