Owner camps out in tattoo parlor after 2 vandalism attacks

SAN DIEGO -– An Ocean Beach tattoo artist has been in business for a little over a week, but someone has already smashed the front window of his tattoo parlor twice.

“I’m agitated,” admitted Mike Kellerman, the owner and operator of Southbay Mike’s Blackwater Tattoo Studio. “I’m old school. I’ve been tattooing for 30 years. I know what this is about.”

Kellerman recently opened a shop on Newport Avenue, but he thinks some of the local competition didn’t approve of the location he chose.

“I don’t care,” he said. “I’m not going to leave, and I’m not scared,” he told FOX 5.

His shop was first hit early Saturday morning, when someone attached some kind of a small explosive device to the front window. The vandal, who was on a skateboard, ignited the device, blowing a hole through the window. He then skated away.

Sunday night, a person on a skateboard road by on the sidewalk and threw a metal object through the window. Security cameras recorded both incidents, but the cameras didn't capture good images of the vandal or vandals.

San Diego police are working on the investigation, but Kellerman said he has no intention of letting his shop get hit a third time. As of Monday night, he had cots set up in the back of his store so he can keep an eye on things.

“We are going to catch him,” he said. “We are going to hold him accountable.”