Man dies in solo motorcycle crash

SAN DIEGO — A 38-year-old man was killed in a solo motorcycle crash near the Westfield Mission Valley mall, police said Tuesday.

The crash was reported around 8:35 p.m. Monday on Mission Center Road between Camino De La Reina and Hazard Center Drive, a stretch of road that crosses over the San Diego River, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The man was riding a 2018 Honda CMX500 motorcycle southbound on Mission Center Road when he lost control of the motorcycle for unknown reasons, veered to the right and struck a curb and a guardrail, Buttle said.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his two-wheeler and landed on the west sidewalk of Mission Center Road, the officer said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Buttle said, adding that the man’s name was withheld pending family notification.