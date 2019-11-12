Hilaria Baldwin confirms a second miscarriage

SAN DIEGO — Hilaria Baldwin shared her grief on Instagram Monday over her second miscarriage this year.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be,” Baldwin wrote in the caption of a video she shared of her and her daughter.

In the video, Baldwin’s daughter, Carmen, hugs her mother and kisses her cheek as Baldwin thanks her for saying she was sorry that her mom was sad.

Baldwin has been open about the joys and struggles of her pregnancies in the past. In April, Baldwin confirmed that she had experienced a miscarriage, saying that she wanted to share more than just the happy moments.

“I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience,” Baldwin wrote in an April Instagram post. “I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester.”

Baldwin has four children with actor Alec Baldwin: their daughter and three boys. She had shared a video in October of the couple revealing to their children that the new baby was a girl.

“I told [Carmen] that this baby isn’t going to come after all…but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time,” Baldwin wrote.