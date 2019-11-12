Foggy commute prompts warning for drivers

SAN DIEGO — Forecasters warned that fog could make driving conditions more dangerous during the morning commute Tuesday.

The fog formed along the coast and spread as far as 10 miles inland, according to National Weather Service. “Be extra careful on your morning commute today,” NWS said in a tweet.

Be extra careful on your morning commute. There's some fog out there. pic.twitter.com/9U2bTIFrit — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 12, 2019

The National Weather Service suggests drivers slow down, never use their high beams, and leave plenty of distance between their vehicle and the car in front of them.

The fog was expected to last through around 10 a.m.

High temperatures along the coast were expected to reach the upper 60s, while the inland valleys were forecast for a high in the low 80s.