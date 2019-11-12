Family escapes PB house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A family escaped their burning home in Pacific Beach early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out just before 4 a.m. at the house on Reed Avenue near Ingraham Street.

The flames started in the garage and burned a vehicle sitting in the driveway, though it wasn't immediately clear what sparked the blaze.

Closer look at the damage following a house fire in PB. Family of three able to escape the flames. Cause unknown. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/sNxGdTheTr — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) November 12, 2019

A family of three, including an 8-year-old boy, was able to escape unharmed.

Officials said they were initially concerned that towering flames could spread to homes nearby, but firefighters were able to contain the blaze without damage to neighboring houses.

One neighbor told FOX 5 they woke up to find leaping flames coming from next door. They shared a video with FOX 5:

NOW: home on Reed Ave. in PB goes up in flames. Neighbor capturing this video. Waiting on details from @SDFD pic.twitter.com/lVUJQXiP86 — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) November 12, 2019

Neighbors said the home is owned by a nearby church.

Red Cross arrived around 6:30 a.m. to help the family find temporary shelter.