Border Patrol truck flips in freeway crash

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A Border Patrol SUV flipped on its side in a crash on the freeway in North County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 15 near the Centre City Parkway ramp in Escondido, according to California Highway Patrol.

A collision between the Border Patrol vehicle and a Honda sedan left both cars needing a tow, but CHP did not immediately share details about what led up to the crash.

CHP said at least one person suffered minor injuries but did not elaborate.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.