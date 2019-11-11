× Veterans Day grant announced for children of those who served

SAN DIEGO — San Diego-based Sempra Energy announced Monday that it is donating $20,000 to Fisher House Foundation for the second installment of the company’s Veterans Day grant.

The grant will support the foundation’s Heroes’ Legacy Scholarship program, which offers scholarships to children of veterans who died or became disabled through their military service.

The Fisher House Foundation also focuses on providing transportation and free housing for military and veteran families who have a family member at a military or Veterans Affairs medical center.

“At Sempra Energy, we are truly inspired by the work that Fisher House Foundation does to support our veterans and their families at a time when they need it most,” Sempra Energy CEO Jeffrey W. Martin said. “As a U.S. Army veteran myself, I am proud of our company’s commitment to helping our veterans and their families as it is aligned with our vision of delivering energy with purpose.”

Last year, Sempra Energy announced the creation of the Veterans Day grant program and awarded $20,000 to the Gary Sinise Foundation, named for the actor known for his role as Lt. Dan in “Forest Gump.”

The donation was made to support the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E program, which provides wounded veterans and their families with various home modifications, adapted vehicles, mobility devices and specially adapted smart homes.

In the past five years, the Sempra Energy family of companies has donated roughly $2.5 million to causes supporting veterans or active-duty service members, according to the company.