Thousands turn out for annual Veterans Day parade

SAN DIEGO -- Thousands of people lined Harbor Boulevard Monday as veterans and active-duty service members from every branch of the US military took part in the 33rd annual San Diego Veterans Day Parade.

Veterans from World War II stood along side children saluting as the troops paraded by. Floats and classic cars drove dignitaries past the throngs of cheering people who came out to remember those who served their country.

San Diego has roughly 110,000 active-duty service members and an estimated 240,000 veterans. The San Diego Veterans Day Parade, which started in 1986, is expected to continue for decades to come.