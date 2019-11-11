Teenage girl missing in North County

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl who ran off from her mother’s car Monday afternoon.

Investigators said that Elizabeth Ethier was last seen at 3:15 p.m. when she got out of the car at the intersection of Cannon Road and Melrose Drive in Oceanside.

Police described Ethier as a Latina, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. She was wearing a black and white shirt and light blue jeans. Police described her as “at risk.”

Anyone with information on Ethier’s location is asked to call the Oceanside Police Department at 760-435-4900.