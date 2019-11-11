Teenage girl missing in North County

Posted 5:26 PM, November 11, 2019, by , Updated at 05:31PM, November 11, 2019

Police asked for the public’s help locating 15-year-old Elizabeth Ethier.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl who ran off from her mother’s car Monday afternoon.

Investigators said that Elizabeth Ethier was last seen at 3:15 p.m. when she got out of the car at the intersection of Cannon Road and Melrose Drive in Oceanside.

Police described Ethier as a Latina, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. She was wearing a black and white shirt and light blue jeans. Police described her as “at risk.”

Anyone with information on Ethier’s location is asked to call the Oceanside Police Department at 760-435-4900.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.