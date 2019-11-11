Series of earthquakes shake El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. — A series of five small to moderate earthquakes shook the Imperial County town of El Centro Monday evening.

The quakes, all centered right in the town limits, began at 6:07 p.m. and continued for about 20 minutes, according to the US Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The strongest temblor measured magnitude 4.0 and the weakest was magnitude 2.5, according to the USGS website.

Retired San Diego State University geology professor Pat Abbott said the quakes appear to have hit between the Superstition Mountain Fault and the Imperial Fault. The Superstition Mountain Fault was responsible for a series of earthquakes in November 1987. A magnitude 6.5 quake hit the Imperial Fault in October 1979, Abbott said. There could be more quakes following the ones that hit Monday evening, he said.