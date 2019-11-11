President Jimmy Carter hospitalized for brain bleed

Posted 6:16 PM, November 11, 2019, by , Updated at 06:21PM, November 11, 2019

Former President Jimmy Carter has been admitted to the hospital after falling in his home in Plains, Georgia.

ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized because of bleeding in his brain caused by recent falls, the Carter Center said Monday.

Carter, who is 95, was admitted to Emory University Hospital Monday evening in preparation for surgery to relieve pressure on his brain, the Center said in a news release. He was scheduled for surgery on Tuesday morning.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.