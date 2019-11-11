× President Jimmy Carter hospitalized for brain bleed

ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized because of bleeding in his brain caused by recent falls, the Carter Center said Monday.

Carter, who is 95, was admitted to Emory University Hospital Monday evening in preparation for surgery to relieve pressure on his brain, the Center said in a news release. He was scheduled for surgery on Tuesday morning.

Statement about Jimmy Carter’s health pic.twitter.com/AUsaDTdRRB — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 12, 2019

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.