Power outage blacks out Gaslamp, Golden Hill

Posted 9:37 PM, November 11, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:28PM, November 11, 2019
SAN DIEGO -- A power outage left parts of downtown San Diego in the dark Monday night.

The outage affected about 1,000 utility customers in the Gaslamp Quarter, Balboa Park and Golden Hill, according to San Diego Gas and Electric. Power was cut at about 8 p.m. SDG&E originally estimated that it would not be able to restore power until about midnight, but service had been restored to most customers by 10 p.m.

The cause of the outage was under investigation, SDG&E's website said.

