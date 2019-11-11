Midwest deep freeze delays flights to San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Storms across the Midwest are causing major delays for travelers trying to make their way back home to San Diego after the holiday weekend.

Many flights out of Chicago have been delayed by at lease three hours, and some have been canceled. Traveler Alex Paskoff told FOX 5 that he had trouble getting to meetings in San Diego from his home in Indianapolis.

“In Indianapolis, it was about 28 degrees, and they were just getting hit with the snow, but the problem was Chicago,” said Paskoff. “So every flight from Indianapolis to Chicago had been either delayed or cancelled.”

Paskoff was eventually able to catch a connecting flight out of Dallas to get around the travel nightmare, but it took him eight hours to get here. He considers himself lucky.

Other passengers were in for a much scarier ride at Chicago O’Hare airport Monday morning. A flight skidded off an icy runway just as it was landing. Thankfully, none of the crew members or passengers were hurt. O’Hare and Midway Airports cancelled hundreds of flights.

Lindbergh Field had sunny weather Monday, but at least nine arrival flights were delayed.

“It’s scary stuff, and we really didn’t get any communication other than the flights are being delayed, flights are being cancelled, so I feel fortunate to just make it here in one piece,” Paskoff said.

The last Chicago flight was expected to arrive around 1:15 a.m.