Man carjacked after argument outside Target

SAN DIEGO — A driver got in an argument with a group of men and ended up having his car stolen outside a Target in the Mission Valley area.

The man was getting into his car near the store on Camino Del Rio near Interstate 8 around 3:30 a.m. Monday, San Diego Police Department confirmed.

He started arguing with a group of three or four men, and when he stepped out of his vehicle to confront them, one of the men hopped in and drove off. The others sped off in a different car, SDPD said.

The carjackers didn’t keep the car long, however; the owner found his vehicle, a Ford Fusion, abandoned a few blocks away. The victim was not hurt in the incident, officers said.

Police had not made any arrests as of Monday morning. Anyone with information on the carjacking was asked to call SDPD.