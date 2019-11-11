Badly wounded Navy veteran honored with plaque on Mt. Soledad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A local Navy veteran who was severely wounded in 2017 while serving in Syria was honored during a Veteran's Day Ceremony Monday.

Senior Chief Petty Officer Kenton Stacy was serving as an explosive ordinance disposal technician, commonly abbreviated EOD, when an IED exploded on Nov. 9, 2017 and critically injured him.

On Monday, Stacy was surrounded by family and friends as a plaque honoring his sacrifice was unveiled at Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial.

"It's just amazing," said his wife, Lindsey Stacy. "We feel very blessed and very honored that he's being honored today."

The ceremony concluded with a special fighter jet flyover and a performance of "God Bless America," in which the attendees joined in to sing together with the band.

Stacy's four young children were also in attendance.

"I just hope that they learn compassion towards others," Lindsey said of their children. "That they'll always remember their dad and how much of a sacrifice he has made."

Stacy has received multiple awards for his service, including a Purple Heart, two Bronze Star Medals and three Navy Achievement Medals. He was also named 2010 USO Sailor of the Year.