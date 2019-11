SAN DIEGO — Firefighters are working to contain a natural gas leak, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

It happened around 1 p.m. Monday at 3865 Chamoune Avenue, north of City Heights.

The department deployed one truck, and five engines to the incident.

The cause of the leak is not yet known.

