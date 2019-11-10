Winners at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — The E! People’s Choice Awards was presented Sunday evening at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, honoring film, television, music and online shows and personalities in 43 fan-voted categories.

Superheroes featured prominently in the action movie categories, thanks to films such as “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel” and “Spider- Man: Far From Home.” But it was “Avengers: Endgame” that took home the honor of The Movie of 2019.

The best drama film went to “After” and the best comedy film to “Murder Mystery.”

In the television arena, “Stranger Things” took home the award for The Show of 2019.

Actress Jennifer Aniston was presented with an “Icon Award,” while singer P!nk received a “Champion Award” for her philanthropic work. Gwen Stefani received a “Fashion Icon” award.

Kelsea Ballerini and Alessia Cara performed during the show. Among those serving as presenters were Sarah Hyland, KJ Apa, D’Arcy Carden, Jacob Tremblay, Asante Blackk, Kelly Rowland, Lucy Hale, Sean Hayes and Terry Crews.

Here is a complete list of winners:

Movies

Movie of 2019: “Avengers: Endgame”

Comedy Movie of 2019: “Murder Mystery”

Action Movie of 2019: “Avengers: Endgame”

Drama Movie of 2019: “After”

Family Movie of 2019: “Aladdin”

Male Movie Star of 2019: Robert Downey Jr., “Avengers: Endgame”

Female Movie Star of 2019: Zendaya, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Drama Movie Star of 2019: Cole Sprouse, “Five Feet Apart”

Comedy Movie Star of 2019: Noah Centineo, “The Perfect Date”

Action Movie Star of 2019: Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Animated Movie Star of 2019: Beyonce, “The Lion King”

Television

Show of 2019: “Stranger Things”

Drama Show of 2019: “Stranger Things”

Comedy Show of 2019: “The Big Bang Theory”

Reality Show of 2019: “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

Competition Show of 2019: “America’s Got Talent”

Male TV Star of 2019: Cole Sprouse, “Riverdale”

Female TV Star of 2019: Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Drama TV Star of 2019: Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Comedy TV Star of 2019: Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”

Daytime Talk Show of 2019: “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Nighttime Talk Show of 2019: “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Competition Contestant of 2019: Hannah Brown, “The Bachelorette”

Reality Star of 2019: Khloe Kardashian, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”

Binge-worthy Show of 2019: “Outlander”

Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2019: “Shadowhunters”

Music

Male Artist of 2019: Shawn Mendes

Female Artist of 2019: Billie Eilish

Group of 2019: BLACKPINK

Song of 2019: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Senorita”

Album of 2019: Taylor Swift, “Lover”

Country Artist of 2019: Blake Shelton

Latin Artist of 2019: Becky G

Music Video of 2019: BLACKPINK, “Kill This Love”

Concert Tour of 2019: BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World

Pop Culture

Social Star of 2019: David Dobrik

Beauty Influencer of 2019: Bretman Rock

Social Celebrity of 2019: Ellen DeGeneres

Animal Star of 2019: Doug the Pug

Comedy Act of 2019: Kevin Hart

Style Star of 2019: Harry Styles

Game Changer of 2019: Simone Biles

Pop Podcast of 2019: “Scrubbing In” with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad