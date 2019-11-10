Watch Live: San Diego Gulls take on San Jose Barracuda

Walmart evacuated due to gas leak

Posted 4:50 PM, November 10, 2019, by

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A Walmart in San Marcos was temporarily evacuated Sunday afternoon due to a gas leak in the area, authorities said.

The gas leak was reported around 3:15 p.m. near a Walmart located along the 700 block of Center Drive.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, customers at nearby businesses were told to stay put while officials evaluated the leak. The Walmart store was evacuated as a precaution, officials said.

Walmart customers would be allowed to resume shopping around 5 p.m., the store said.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 33.135776 by -117.123350.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.