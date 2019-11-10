Walmart evacuated due to gas leak

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A Walmart in San Marcos was temporarily evacuated Sunday afternoon due to a gas leak in the area, authorities said.

The gas leak was reported around 3:15 p.m. near a Walmart located along the 700 block of Center Drive.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, customers at nearby businesses were told to stay put while officials evaluated the leak. The Walmart store was evacuated as a precaution, officials said.

Walmart customers would be allowed to resume shopping around 5 p.m., the store said.