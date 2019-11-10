Tesla and box truck collision causes traffic backups on I-805

Posted 6:48 AM, November 10, 2019, by , Updated at 06:51AM, November 10, 2019

Damage to the front of a box truck after it crashed on I-805 Sunday morning.

SAN DIEGO — A collision between a box truck and a Tesla backed up traffic on the freeway.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 805 southbound near the Balboa Avenue exit in Kearny Mesa.

For unknown reasons, a Tesla and box truck collided, the California Highway Patrol incident log indicated. The box truck hit the center divider, breaking off parts of it. The truck’s front axle broke off on the divider and was still there hours after the crash.

Chunks of concrete and other debris in the freeway lanes caused other cars to crash, including a black Kia Sorrento, the CHP added.

The driver of the big rig was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.

The highway was shut down as crews removed debris from the lanes. Traffic was backed up in both directions on I-805 near the Balboa Avenue exit.

By 6:03 a.m., one northbound lane was reopened.

It was unclear how many injuries there were in the collision.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 32.820460 by -117.167084.

