Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Tesla and big rig crash caused a traffic backup on I-805, a car chase results in police gunfire, and a popular restaurant shuts down suddenly. Those stories and more on the Weekend Update.

FOX 5 Digital Anchor, Danielle Radin, shows you the top news stories of the day. The Weekend Update is San Diego's only interactive news show where viewers can ask questions and comment in real time.