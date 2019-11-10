× Officer shoots at driver trying to run over partner

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Police shot towards a man during a pursuit who appeared to be trying to run over an officer.

It started around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when officers attempted to pull over a reported stolen Ford F150 truck at 1900 Dairy Mart Road. The driver failed to stop for officers and a pursuit began, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man drove down Zurich Drive, which is a cul-de-sac. As the driver attempted to make a U-turn, two officers exited their police car to capture him. The man drove towards one of the officers and the other one fired his gun, believing his partner was going to be run over, SDPD said.

At some point during the chase, the man threw a handgun out of the car, which officers recovered, police added.

The driver continued to flee, eventually stopping at Holly Avenue in Imperial Beach. He and a woman jumped out of the car and ran.

After a police search, the woman was found but the man is still on the loose.

The driver’s car was hit by bullets but it is unclear if the man was hit, officers added.

The man is also wanted in connection to a home invasion robbery that happened on November 6 in San Diego. He is described as a Hispanic male in his 30’s, 5’8″ 180 lbs, wearing a ball cap.

No officers were injured during the incident. The name of the officer who fired his gun is not being released at this time, however, he has been with the department for three years.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.