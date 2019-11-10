Man killed in single-car crash on freeway

SAN DIEGO — A motorist was killed Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 805 near Serra Mesa.

The crash on the southbound freeway, north of Murray Ridge Road, occurred at 4:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. A man and a woman were in the car when they crashed for unknown reasons.

The crash possibly involved a pickup truck, the CHP said.

It was not immediately known whether the man died at the scene or at an area hospital.

