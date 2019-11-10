Motorcyclist injured after drifting into path of fuel truck

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Sunday when he hit a fuel truck in Scripps Ranch, police said.

At 11:30 a.m., the 28-year-old was riding a Honda motorcycle from Interstate 15 north to westbound Miramar Road when he drifted into the lane of a westbound fuel truck, according to San Diego Police Officer Dino Delimitros.

The motorcyclist suffered a serious injury to his left leg, but the injury was not considered life-threatening.

The 74-year-old driver of the fuel truck was not injured.

The Traffic Division was investigating the accident.