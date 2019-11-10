Motorcyclist injured after drifting into path of fuel truck

Posted 3:37 PM, November 10, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Sunday when he hit a fuel truck in Scripps Ranch, police said.

At 11:30 a.m., the 28-year-old was riding a Honda motorcycle from Interstate 15 north to westbound Miramar Road when he drifted into the lane of a westbound fuel truck, according to San Diego Police Officer Dino Delimitros.

The motorcyclist suffered a serious injury to his left leg, but the injury was not considered life-threatening.

The 74-year-old driver of the fuel truck was not injured.

The Traffic Division was investigating the accident.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.