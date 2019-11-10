Military service dog memorial unveiled in Veterans Park

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A statue honoring military service dogs was unveiled Saturday at Veterans Park in Imperial Beach.

The bronze statue depicts a Navy SEAL dog named Chopper, who is credited with saving U.S. troops from Taliban attacks in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The memorial also recognizes Chopper’s handler, local veteran Trevor Maroshek, who helped launch the Navy’s K9 program. Maroshek also created the Seal Dog Foundation in 2012, which connects veterans with service dogs.

