Hundreds lose power after car crashes into pole

SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of people lost power in Fallbrook Sunday after a vehicle crashed into a power pole.

The crash was reported around 5:20 p.m. along the 3000 block of Live Oak Park Road.

North County Fire officials said wires were down where the pole was hit and that SDG&E officials were on the way to assess the damage.

An estimated 473 customers were without power due to the crash, SDG&E officials said.

Power was expected to be restored by 8:30 p.m.

