1 horse dies, another is injured on third day of Del Mar’s fall meet

DEL MAR, Calif. — One horse was euthanized and another was injured Sunday during two different races at the Del Mar Racetrack on the third day of the track’s fall meet.

A 3-year-old gelding named Ghost Street was making his fourth career start Sunday during the track’s third race of the day when he suffered a catastrophic injury to his left leg. The horse was euthanized, the racetrack said.

We are sad to confirm that in today’s third race on the turf course Ghost Street suffered a catastrophic injury to his left front sesamoid and was humanely euthanized. We are deeply sorry for owner Aaron Sones, trainer Patrick Gallagher, his staff and everyone who cared for him. — Del Mar Racetrack (@DelMarRacing) November 10, 2019

Another horse was injured during a race earlier in the day, the track said. The horse suffered a leg injury during the second race and was taken to the San Luis Rey Equine hospital for treatment.

Princess Dorian suffered an injury to her left front leg in today’s second race on the main track. She is being transported to San Luis Rey Equine hospital for further care. — Del Mar Racetrack (@DelMarRacing) November 10, 2019

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Editor’s note: This story initially reported the euthanized horse’s name as Ghost World. The horse’s name was Ghost Street.