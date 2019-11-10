1 horse dies, another is injured on third day of Del Mar’s fall meet

Posted 3:02 PM, November 10, 2019, by and , Updated at 03:34PM, November 10, 2019

DEL MAR, Calif. — One horse was euthanized and another was injured Sunday during two different races at the Del Mar Racetrack on the third day of the track’s fall meet.

A 3-year-old gelding named Ghost Street was making his fourth career start Sunday during the track’s third race of the day when he suffered a catastrophic injury to his left leg. The horse was euthanized, the racetrack said.

Another horse was injured during a race earlier in the day, the track said. The horse suffered a leg injury during the second race and was taken to the San Luis Rey Equine hospital for treatment.

Editor’s note: This story initially reported the euthanized horse’s name as Ghost World. The horse’s name was Ghost Street.

