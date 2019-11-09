Pedestrian runs away after causing motorcycle crash

SAN DIEGO — Police are looking for a person who caused a motorcyclist to crash, leaving him with serious injuries.

It happened around 12:15 Saturday morning at 10100 on Friars Road in Grantville.

Police said a 56-year-old man was driving his motorcycle eastbound when a person walked in front of him. They collided, causing the rider to drive over a curb and crash into a street light pole. The pedestrian fled the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477