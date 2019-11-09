Padres unveil uniforms for 2020 season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Padres unveiled the team's new uniforms in a ceremony at Petco Park Saturday.

Members of the team took to the park's stage dressed head to toe in their new duds, showcasing the brown, yellow and white color scheme while promoting #BrownIsBack on social media.

Your city. Your colors. #BrownIsBack and it’s better than ever! pic.twitter.com/ykPW6aW4R7 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 10, 2019

The Padres notified Major League Baseball in January of their intent to change their primary team color to brown.

The team conducted a number of focus groups with Padres fans to test various uniform colors, including blue, white, gold and brown, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The final version of the new primary jerseys were to be submitted in May.

The Padres wore predominately brown uniforms from their inception until 1991 when they switched to blue, orange and white.